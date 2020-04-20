Slipknot announce rescheduled Knotfest Japan dates for 2021

Slipknot have announced the rescheduled dates for Knotefest Japan after the group were forced to cancel because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group were due to bring their Knotfest event to Tokyo for two dates between March 20 and 29 as part of their Asia tour, but had to pull all their shows on the continent “in light of global health concerns.”

Now, Slipknot will headline two new dates on January 10 and 11 2021 with support from the likes of Korn and Marilyn Manson on January 10, and Anthrax and Babymetal on January 11. All the original lineup will perform with the exception of Trivium, due to a scheduling clash.

A new notice on Knotfest Japan added: “For the festival performance, we will cancel only Trivium which can not appear due to the schedule, and there is no change in other artist lineup. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.”

They continued: “Note the original order of the Day 1 Roadshow date and Day 2 Festival date [have] changed so please make sure you are attending the correct show dates.”

Slipknot’s documentary Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life was recently made available to watch online for free.

The hour-long film, which was originally made available through an exclusive media player, can now be watched via YouTube and features an intimate performance from the band, exclusive interview clips and backstage access.

In the BBC documentary, fans are guided through the highs and lows of Slipknot’s career, from Grammy Awards and album sales to substance abuse issues and the loss of bassist and songwriter Paul Gray.

Earlier this month (April 11), Slipknot uploaded a full stream of their Download Festival headline set from 2019 online. It was the latest upload from the band’s Knotfest website, which has also shared sets from Lamb Of God and Megadeth over the last month.

The band headlined Download on June 15 last year ahead of the release of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ album.

In a five star review of the album, NME wrote: “It’s Slipknot at their artiest, an implicit riposte to detractors who would write them off as eternally adolescent shock-rockers that bang bins and shout at lot.

“…20 years on from their debut proper…Slipknot have somehow remained true to their core as everything around them (and even their line-up) has changed.”