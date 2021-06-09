Slipknot are planning to finish their next album by the end of July

Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has opened up about the progress of the band’s next record, revealing that it could be completed as early as next month.

The latest comments from the masked percussionist come after frontman Corey Taylor previously teased that the band are working on a bunch of “really cool” new material.

Now, speaking to Minnesota radio station 93X, Clown revealed that Slipknot have neared completion on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

“I believe that this album is… It’s God music, man,” he said (per Blabbermouth). “It’s the centre of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.

“We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting. Songwriting isn’t always just giving our fans ‘Psychosocial’s and ‘Surfacing’s — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it’s so in us. It’s what we don’t know and what we don’t know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference.”

Clown added: “I don’t do a lot of charity because I believe what I’m doing onstage is my charity. It’s bringing everyone together for a night. I just think what we’re doing now is really… There’s a lot of things going on. One, we’re getting off our label [after the release of new LP]. And I feel free. It’s got nothing to do with what’s next. It’s just got to do with, ‘Get the hell away from me.'”

Revealing plans to wrap up the album by next month, Clown added: “We still have a lot of time to complete this. We’re hoping to be done by the end of July.”

While it remains unclear when the new music will emerge, the band were confirmed to play Rocklahoma earlier this week, alongside Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit.

Slipknot’s performance at the festival comes shortly before they return to the road for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, which will see them taking in shows across North America.

The 28-date run follows the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, with the nu-metal icons set to be supported by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange on the new run of dates.