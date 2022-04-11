Slipknot are teasing something called the “Knotverse”

Slipknot have taken to social media to tease something called the “Knotverse” that is set to launch soon.

Frontman Corey Taylor confirmed last month that the masked metal titans had completed work on their “killer” new record, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known.

Ahead of an announcement on the album, the band shared a mysterious teaser on Friday (April 8), soundtracked by their 1999 track ‘742617000027’.

On the teaser, the word ‘Knotfest’ – the band’s travelling roadshow festival that has been running since 2012 and will return this year – is warped into another word, “knotverse”.

No explanation is given on whether a virtual edition of Knotfest is coming, or what else to expect from the teaser. For now, you can check it out below.

Earlier this month, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson gave further insight into what fans could expect from the band’s next full-length effort, explaining that his “sound selection was a little more off-planet than normal” following an extensive period of touring.

Drummer Jay Weinberg has also said that the band “turned up the dials on experimentation” while making their forthcoming seventh album.

Earlier this month, Taylor gave an update on the new album and its expected arrival date. He said: “We don’t have a hard [release] date yet ’cause we’re lazy and we’re still mixing the damn thing.”

“I can tell you it’s completely recorded and we’re about halfway through mixing it,” Taylor elaborated. “So, to me, I would say probably two or three months [from now]. That’s my ballpark. I’m hoping; I’m gonna push to get it out then – maybe summertime sometime.”

Back in February, the band shared the new video for their song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’.

The track was originally released back in November and is expected to be the first single from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.