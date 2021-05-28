Corey Taylor has given an update on the progress of Slipknot‘s next album, saying the band have “a bunch of really cool stuff” in the works.

The band released their last album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, in 2019, with Taylor releasing his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ during the pandemic last year.

Speaking to Des Moines, Iowa-based radio station Lazer 103.3 (via Blabbermouth), Taylor has opened up on progress on the new record.

“We’ve got a bunch of really cool stuff, man,” he said. “It was something that we just kind of started kicking around, obviously, in quarantine. And Clown hit me up — he was, like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna start working on some music. Are you down?’ I was, like, ‘Absolutely. Start sending me some stuff, and we’ll start figuring it out.’

“So they started putting together some rad music, man — really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself. And it was cool, ’cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people’s stories again.

“And that’s kind of where I’m going with this new Slipknot album — trying to tell other people’s stories and not just my own. And it’s feeling pretty rad, man. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Taylor’s comments come after percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said earlier this month that that the band were currently in the studio in LA “making God music”.

Clown added that, in the new sessions, Taylor was “on some level of singing that I’ve never heard him, which makes me really emotional”.

This week, the band announced that their travelling roadshow Knotfest would come to their hometown of Iowa for a one-day festival in September. The likes of Faith No More, Megadeth and Lamb Of God will perform alongside Slipknot at Knotfest Iowa 2021, while Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Knocked Loose, Turnstile and more are also set to play.