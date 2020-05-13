Slipknot cancel 2020 summer tour due to coronavirus

Slipknot have cancelled their entire summer 2020 tour due to the coronavirus crisis.

The masked metal band were set to bring their Knotfest event to the UK for the very first time this August, with a performance scheduled for Milton Keynes’ National Bowl.

Today (May 13), the group posted an official statement to their social media channels to confirm that none of their live shows would be taking place this year.

This includes their summer UK appearance, the North American Knotfest Roadshow and the inaugural Knotfest At Sea.

“The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone’s safety can be assured,” the statement reads, going on to confirm that ticket holders will be contacted via email regarding refund options.

Information on @KnotfestAtSea will be coming soon. — Slipknot (@slipknot) May 13, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Slipknot explained that information on Knotfest At Sea’s rescheduled dates would be “coming soon” – you can see the posts above.

This comes after Corey Taylor and co. were forced to postpone Knotfest Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These shows have been pushed back to January 2021.

Meanwhile, frontman Taylor recently said that Slipknot had been in talks to perform a series of intimate “throwback” gigs. The musician made the comment while speaking about how the current situation is affecting the live music industry on the whole.

“[Shows] will probably be in smaller venues. Because people will be fucking scared, man,” Taylor explained. “Or, maybe outdoor venues, where people don’t feel like they’re confined.”

He added that there could “be a sense of paranoia for a while” over attending large events, “even after there is a medicine developed, or a vaccine”.