Slipknot’s Clown sitting out of European tour to help wife “through health issues”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan has announced that he will be sitting out of the band’s European tour.
Clown took to social media to announce the news ahead of the band’s European tour kickoff in Austria today (June 7). Per his statement, Clown will not be participating in the tour to take care of his ailing wife “through some health issues”.
“I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” he wrote. “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support”.
Slipknot’s European tour is set to kickoff today (June 7) in Austria, and will see the nine-piece perform 17 shows throughout June, including a headlining slot at Download on June 11.
Slipknot released their seventh studio album ‘The End, So Far’ in September last year, marking their final release with longtime record label Roadrunner Records. The album scored a four-star review, with NME‘s Andrew Trendell writing: “‘The End, So Far’ may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record. It’s unlikely that many fans who’ve been along for the whole ride would jump ship now.”
Slipknot’s 2023 European tour dates are:
June 07 – Nickelsdorf, Australia – NovaRock
June 08 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic – Rock For People
June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield
June 11 – Donnington, UK – Download
June 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 14 – Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhall
June 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
June 17 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop
June 18 – Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air
June 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 21 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
June 23 – Hockenheim, Germany – Download
June 24 – Munich, Germany – Königsplatz
June 25 – Bologna, Italy – Knotfest
June 27 – Nîmes, France – Arena of Nîmes
June 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live
June 30 – Viveird, Spain – Resurrection Fest