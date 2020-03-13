Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and his wife Alicia are working on a new side project

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and his wife Alicia Taylor are teaming up for a new side project.

Alicia took to Twitter to tease their plans, writing: “CT and I have been working on a completely new project together (like we need another hobby) and I CAN’T WAIT to share it with you!”

The Cherry Bombs member did not reveal any further details, but it’s likely that she will give an update in the coming weeks.

The couple got married in October 2019. At the time they shared photos from their ceremony.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon performed their first headline gig with their band Vended earlier this week.

The gig took place at the Vaudeville Mews club in Des Moines, Iowa, the town where their fathers’ band were formed.

A new documentary about Slipknot will air on BBC Four tonight (March 13), featuring new interviews and live footage.

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life goes out at 11pm and will give fans a glimpse into the band’s recent intimate gig at the BBC’s Maida Vale studios.

Last week, the band postponed their planned tour of Asia following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Slipknot were set to begin the tour on March 20 in Tokyo with two editions of their Knotfest festival. They were also set to play in Singapore, Jakarta, and Manila on the short run.