News Music News

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and his wife Alicia are working on a new side project

The couple recently married

Damian Jones
Slipknot's Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and his wife Alicia Taylor are teaming up for a new side project.

Alicia took to Twitter to tease their plans, writing: “CT and I have been working on a completely new project together (like we need another hobby) and I CAN’T WAIT to share it with you!”

The Cherry Bombs member did not reveal any further details, but it’s likely that she will give an update in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The couple got married in October 2019. At the time they shared photos from their ceremony.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon performed their first headline gig with their band Vended earlier this week.

The gig took place at the Vaudeville Mews club in Des Moines, Iowa, the town where their fathers’ band were formed.

A new documentary about Slipknot will air on BBC Four tonight (March 13), featuring new interviews and live footage.

Advertisement

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life goes out at 11pm and will give fans a glimpse into the band’s recent intimate gig at the BBC’s Maida Vale studios.

Last week, the band postponed their planned tour of Asia following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Slipknot were set to begin the tour on March 20 in Tokyo with two editions of their Knotfest festival. They were also set to play in Singapore, Jakarta, and Manila on the short run.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.