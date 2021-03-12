Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to appear on Comic Relief livestream marathon

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor will be a guest on a Comic Relief livestream marathon, which is taking place tonight (March 12).

The team behind the award-winning comedy podcast No Such Thing As A Fish are hosting a one-off, 20-hour special in aid of Comic Relief.

A total of 35 guests will join the NSTAAF team for 35 minutes each over the course of the broadcast. Taylor is set to appear on the livestream at 2:40am GMT, while other guests still to come also include Carey Mulligan, Armando Iannucci, and Richard Curtis.

Advertisement

“Stoked to be a part of @nosuchthing’s 20-hour LIVE Comic Relief marathon this weekend,” Taylor said on Twitter yesterday (March 11). “I’ll be one of 35 guests chatting for 35 minutes each throughout the broadcast.”

Stoked to be a part of @nosuchthing's 20-hour LIVE Comic Relief marathon this weekend. I'll be one of 35 guests chatting for 35 minutes each throughout the broadcast. Tune-in Saturday at 2:40am UK / 9:40pm NY / 6:40pm LA here: https://t.co/gGJztPAO5G pic.twitter.com/2ByLXu1cB3 — SHRED DJENT REDEMPTION (@CoreyTaylorRock) March 11, 2021

“We’ve spent seven years messing around and only recording for an hour or two at a time,” the No Such Thing As A Fish team said in a press release. “This year we are thrilled to be pushing ourselves to the absolute limit in the service of one of the best causes around. We aim to read out every fact in the world at least once.”

You can tune into the livestream marathon here or watch it above.

Advertisement

The musician has previously appeared on the No Such Thing As A Fish podcast, as well as on its parent show QI.

Meanwhile, Taylor has discussed the direction of Slipknot’s next album, saying the band are “entering a realm that we’ve never been [to]”.

“Me and Clown have talked about something really, really cool, if we can pull it off,” he told Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS. “There’s a chance that it could be conceptual — if we can really do it right.

“I mean, the music is brilliant. It expands on what we did with [2019’s] ’We Are Not Your Kind’ — it kind of blossoms from there — but the great thing is, it’s got not only that, but it’s got everything that you would want from a Slipknot project; there’s the heavy stuff, there’s the dark stuff, there’s the melodic stuff, there’s the weird stuff. We have so many different flavours that we can play with that, now, at this point, it’s just us kind of mixing and matching and seeing what excites us.”