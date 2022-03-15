Slipknot’s Corey Taylor announces debut UK solo shows

Corey Taylor has announced his debut UK solo shows – find ticket details here.

The Slipknot frontman, who released his first solo album ‘CMFT’ in 2020, will take to the stage in London, Hull, Manchester and Swansea this autumn.

“It’s been too damn long since I’ve been to My Island,” Taylor said in an official statement. “I miss my people. And I’m bringing the party with me.”

He continued: “Along with my band the Morning Dudes, and Mrs. Taylor and her Bombs, we are going to make up for almost 3 years absence. See you F*@kers soon!!!!”

Tickets for the London, Hull and Swansea concerts go on general sale this Friday (March 18) at 10am GMT – buy yours here. An artist and an O2 pre-sale will go live at 10am on Wednesday (March 16).

Passes for the Manchester gig – which serves as a pre-party event for the ‘For The Love Of Horror’ convention at Manchester’s BEC Arena, where Taylor will appear as a special guest – will be available from here.

Cherry Bombs – the band of Taylor’s wife, Alicia Taylor – are billed as the opening act at the forthcoming dates.

“Crossing the pond to reach our fans in the UK has been a dream for many years, and I am ecstatic to finally have the opportunity!” Alicia said. “We will be bringing all of the daredevil arts we are known for, as well as kickass music, and a good time for all!”

Corey Taylor’s 2022 UK dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

17 – Palladium, London

19 – Bonus Arena, Hull

21 – BEC Arena, Manchester (‘For The Love of Horror’ convention Pre-Party)