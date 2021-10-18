Slipknot’s Corey Taylor defends Knotfest COVID-safety measures

Corey Taylor has defended the COVID-19 safety measures that have been implemented on Slipknot‘s ongoing Knotfest Roadshow in the US.

Speaking on the Oral Sessions With Renée Paquette podcast, the frontman spoke about his excitement at being back on tour and how the band are doing everything they can to stay safe.

“All the bands are super rad and so stoked to be back on the road,” Taylor said. “And we have such stringent restrictions that everybody is really, really happy about it. We’re doing our best to kind of set the standard so other bands, other tours can kind of come around and follow the example.”

He continued: “Basically, [we’re playing] Live Nation-only venues, which require all staff to be vaccinated. It also means that at the gigs, you can either show a vaccination card or a negative test to come in. And it basically means that you’re masked at all times backstage. If someone pops positive, they’re quarantined and they stay behind.”

Taylor’s comments arrived on the back of Code Orange‘s statement on October 15 that they would be cancelling five previously announced headlining shows due to “newly enhanced COVID protocols” on the tour.

UPCOMING HEADLINE SHOWS CANCELED pic.twitter.com/4MAtXi3TBV — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) October 15, 2021

Slipknot returned to the stage on September 4 after an 18 month break to play the Rocklahoma festival, where Taylor also debuted his new mask. The band’s Knotfest Roadshow includes Killswitch Engage and Fever 333 on the line-up, finishing up in Arizona in November.

Slipknot’s last album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ was released in August 2019 and Corey Taylor recently confirmed that new music would be arriving soon. The band will be hitting the road next year for a series of tour dates in Europe.