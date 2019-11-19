Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says his new solo album will feature “huge, world-changing guitar songs”

"I've got 26 songs written, and I'm not done yet."

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has spoken about a new solo album he’s working on, claiming he’s already written 26 songs for the “rock meets so many different things” record.

Speaking to WhatCulture Music in a new interview, the singer also talked about his involvement with TV show The Boys, Slipknot’s last album, and potential future Knotfest events.

He then went on to discuss his recent live solo shows, before giving some clues as to how his next solo album might sound. Watch the full interview below, with Taylor discussing the “potential new solo run” around the 17:10 mark.

“It’s definitely going to be rock-based, but it’s going to be rock meets so many different things,” Taylor told the interviewer. “There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you’re going to want to sing along to.

“That’s just who I am, and I’m not going to fight who I am. I’ve got 26 songs written, and I’m not done yet.”

Yesterday (November 18), Taylor’s Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson announced that he’s also releasing a new solo album. Making the announcement via Instagram, Wilson said his new album will arrive next month on December 13.

The Slipknot turntablist also revealed that his album features a series of special guests including Killah Priest, DJ Q-Bert and guitarist Bizzythowed.

Wilson’s latest offering is part of a trilogy of album releases, the first of which was released in August 2018.