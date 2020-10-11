Slipknot’s Corey Taylor reveals he once invested in pet stores – and almost all the pets died

Corey Taylor has shared details of the time he made a calamitous investment in supplying fish to pet stores.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman was asked in a new interview about the best and worst money he’s ever spent, and he cited the venture into fish retail as a firm contender for the latter.

“A friend of mine, a tattoo artist, hit me up to invest in a tattoo shop,” Taylor told Men’s Health. “There weren’t a lot of tattoo shops in Iowa, so I was, like, ‘Yeah, it’s great.’

Advertisement

“However, he decided to put it in the middle of nowhere, in a town in the middle of nowhere, where nobody could get to it. And then, a relative of mine convinced me to invest in pet stores, in supplying pets – fish – for pet stores around the area. And that was a lot.”

He continued: “Needless to say, drugs got involved, and not only did the entire operation get seized, almost all the animals died, and then tax time came, and I didn’t even know that you were supposed to set stuff aside for taxes. I found a really great accountant, money manager. He walked me through the steps that it would take to kind of get back to where we needed to be.

“Basically, it was a very, very, very expensive lesson.”

Discussing the best money he ever spent, Taylor cited a number of fun items he’d acquired over the years – including a Spider-Man pinball machine and a Boba Fett helmet signed by Star Wars creator George Lucas – as well as property investment.

Advertisement

Last weekend (October 4) Taylor revealed that Slipknot are in the early stages of preparing the follow-up to last year’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.