Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is releasing a book of Clown’s crazy phrases

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he is releasing a book featuring bandmate Clown’s crazy phrases.

Speaking with Knotfest’s Mosh Talk With Beez, the singer said he wants to turn a spotlight on the band’s percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s “liberal use of changing phrases.”

“The great thing about Clown, and people who know him will back me up on this is his – God, how do I phrase it – his liberal use of changing phrases that we’ve all used for years, and basically bending them to his will,” Taylor said.

He continued: “I’ve been keeping a list of things that he has said over the years…his style with the English language is something to be admired and the world is really going to get a taste of unfiltered Clown, which is great, I love it – because it just means people are gonna understand when I put the book out, it’s gonna be amazing.”

“He already knows that I’m doing a book, it’s gonna be a coffee table book, and it’s called These Words Mean Nothing, and that’s his title, by the way,” Taylor added. “That’s the name of the book right now, that’s what it’s gonna be.

“I’ve been keeping a list for over 20 years now, and it is quite long of just the crazy stuff that he has said over the years, like the way he will change a saying, and it feels like he messed it up, but he’ll repeat it, and be like, ‘Well, this is actually what I meant.’ And I’m like, ‘Ah, you’re so full of it.’ His mind is so creative that it’s gonna be great to hear him talk.”

Taylor has released four books of his own: Seven Deadly Sins, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven, You’re Making Me Hate You, and America 51.

Last week, Corey Taylor gave fans an idea of what to expect from his forthcoming debut solo album. The record was announced last year when Taylor said he was “putting a band together” to make his first solo work.

Slipknot were due to host their inaugural ‘Knotfest at Sea’ event in August as well as a summer tour in support of their latest album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. Like hundreds of other bands, however, they were forced to cancel their planned festival and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has explained why Slipknot will never stop wearing their masks. The band’s percussionist said that he would feel “cheapened” and “betrayed” were his bandmates to decide to ditch the masks that have become synonymous with their brand.