Corey Taylor has warned the Democratic Party that they risk handing Donald Trump another presidential term if they do not “get on the same page”.

The Slipknot frontman’s stark warning came as he was asked if the divisive US President was likely to win a second term at the upcoming 2020 election.

“I’d love to say no. My predictions were way off. Hillary Clinton was going to lose to anybody because there were more people who disliked her than liked her,” he told The Irish Times.

“People haven’t liked Hillary Clinton for more than 20 years. You can relate to Trump because he is such a bumbling moron. A lot of people relate to him — that’s why they voted for him. There is something that the Democrats haven’t learned that the Republicans learned a long time ago.”

Taylor, a long-standing critic of Trump, then warned the Democrats that they needed to be united if they are to stand any chance of defeating him at the ballot box.

“Whoever the nominee is, whether it be [Bernie] Sanders, [Joe] Biden or [Elizabeth] Warren, no matter who it is, if all the Democrats don’t get on the same page as one and vote for those people — it’s four more years of Trump,” he said.

“The thing that will keep Trump in check is if the Senate is flipped. If the Democrats can flip the Senate, it will at least keep Trump in check for the next four years.”

Taylor’s latest comments come after he branded Trump’s supporters “fucking morons”.

Meanwhile, Slipknot began the European leg of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour on Tuesday night (January 14) with a huge show in Dublin.

Slipknot will now head to the Manchester Arena tonight (January 16) before performing a string of dates that will culminate at The O2 in London.

They will then return to these shores for the first ever UK edition of Knotfest this summer.