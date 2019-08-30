Slipknot’s Corey Taylor slams Donald Trump and his supporters as “fucking morons”

"It's going to take us 20 years to fucking undo half the shit that he's done"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has blasted Donald Trump and his supporters in an explosive new interview, branding them “fucking morons”.

Taylor has been a vocal critic of the President since the start of the campaign for the 2016 US election. In March 2017, Taylor remarked “it’s really fucking unfortunate how bad we have just fucked ourselves” in regards to the US voting Trump in to The White House, and called for his impeachment.

Taylor has again expressed his disdain for Trump in a new interview with The Fader, where he was asked about the time he said of Trump’s presidency “I want to give him a chance, but he keeps shooting himself in the foot” during a 2017 interview with Larry King.

“I could not believe that people would vote for a fucking moron like [Trump]. That’s what insults me the most,” Taylor said. “You can paint him as racist, or egotistical, or a tyrant, or all of this shit: he’s a moron, and the people who fucking voted for him? Fucking morons too.

“It doesn’t matter why they voted for him, whether they are racist, or they want money,” he continued about those who voted for Trump. “They’ve done more to set us back even further globally than anything I’ve ever seen in my fucking lifetime. And that’s coming from somebody who wrote a whole fucking song about George W. Bush.

“This guy, it’s going to take us 20 years to fucking undo half the shit that he’s done.”

