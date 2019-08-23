You may have to wait a while to hear it, though

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed he’s planning his first solo album.

Following the No 1 success of Slipknot’s new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, Taylor ready was finally ready to begin work on a separate solo career.

Taylor told Sirius XM: “I’m actually giving serious thought to doing a solo album and a solo run. Obviously, it’s not going to happen for a while. I’m actually putting a band together.”

Insisting his solo career wouldn’t affect Slipknot or his other band Stone Sour, Taylor said: “I’ve already told the guys in Stone Sour and Slipknot that I’m doing it, just out of respect.”

Although he’s released six albums with Slipknot and a further six with Stone Sour, Taylor has never released any solo material. He explained he was fed up of people pestering to make a solo record, saying: “People just kept beating me up about it, asking me when I was going to do it. The more they kept asking, the more I kept thinking about it and the more I was like, ‘You know what? If I don’t do it now, I’m never going to do it.’”

Slipknot have just announced a major UK tour in support of ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and are scheduled to play until at least February next year. Taylor said his solo album is unlikely to be released until 2021.

Taylor has previously featured as a guest on songs by acts including Korn, Dream Theater and Rollins Band.

Slipknot will play at:

Tuesday January 14 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday January 16 – MANCHESTER Arena

Friday January 17 – NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

Saturday January 18 – GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Monday January 20 – SHEFFIELD FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday January 21 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday January 22 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Friday January 24 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

Saturday January 25 – LONDON The O2 Arena