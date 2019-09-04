Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg on how his dad “flipped his shit” when he discovered he was joining Slipknot

"This is a band that he introduced to my life."



Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how his father “flipped his shit” after learning he was to join the masked metallers.

Weinberg, who has been a fan of the band since his teenage years after his father introduced them to him, successfully auditioned to replace their old sticksman Joey Jordison in 2013.

When asked about his father’s initial reaction upon learning he was joining the band, he told Slipknot fan club Outside The 9: “I don’t know if he believed me, to be honest. No — when we had conversations about that’s what had happened, I actually couldn’t even tell him what band I had auditioned for, truthfully, for a while, till I asked the band if I could tell my dad. But once I did, he was very happy considering this is a band that he introduced to my life.

“I’m sure I would have crossed the path of Slipknot’s music at some point, but he really made that initial connection between myself and the members of the band. So, for him to have done that for me and did me that solid of introducing me to these guys at nine or 10 years old, and then 13, 14 years later, I joined the band, he was overwhelmed and overjoyed, I’m sure.”

Weinberg added: “It’s something we still talk about to this day when certain benchmarks are met, or certain interesting things are happening, like playing on late-night TV, where I grew up watching him work and stuff like that, and now we’re on a late-night TV program. It’s very interesting. So, yeah, when I first told him I was joining Slipknot, I think he flipped his shit.”

His father, Max Weinberg, is the drummer in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

This comes after Weinberg recreated a sweet childhood photo of him meeting the band backstage as a young fan.

Posting to his Instagram on Saturday (August 31), Weinberg recreated a photo of that backstage meeting with his father and Slipknot guitarist Jim Root after the band’s show at the PNC Bank Arts Centre in Holmdel, New Jersey .

“Time is a flat circle,” Weinberg wrote.

