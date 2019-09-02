Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg recreates childhood photo of him meeting the band

"Time is a flat circle"

Slipknot‘s drummer Jay Weinberg has recreated a childhood picture that was taken of him meeting the band backstage as a young fan.

Following a successful audition, Weinberg joined the band in 2014 after founding member Joey Jordison’s departure. A long-term fan of the band, Weinberg has previously spoken about his love for Slipknot and revealed that he once had the opportunity as a kid to go backstage with his dad, the E Street Band’s Max Weinberg, to meet the band after a show.

Posting to his Instagram on Saturday (August 31), Weinberg recreated a photo of that backstage meeting with his father and Slipknot guitarist Jim Root after the band’s show at the PNC Bank Arts Centre in Holmdel, New Jersey — the same venue where the original photo was taken years ago.

“Time is a flat circle,” Weinberg wrote — you can see the post below.

Speaking to SJC Drums back in June about his journey from fan to Slipknot member, Weinberg said he felt “fortunate and so honoured to have been able to hop over the barrier onto the stage and have this opportunity to create and bring some sort of contribution to this band I loved so much”.

“It’s the most enjoyable, self-destructive, euphoric experience, and it takes a lot of blood, it takes a lot of pain, but it’s all worth it, because Slipknot is the greatest band — period.”

