Think you might know what the most used word is?

A Slipknot fan has compiled a list of the most commonly-used words found in the band’s lyrics.

Reddit user disintegration wrote: “I ran Slipknot lyrics through a word map to see the most common words used,” before posting a word map that shows the words the metal band use the most in their lyrics.

Unsurprisingly, ‘fuck’ was one of the band’s most used words on the map – along with ‘away,’ ‘inside,’ and ‘just.’ But none of these were the most commonly-used. Instead, that honour went to the word ‘never.’

See the Slipknot word map below:

A few of the band’s songs that feature ‘never’ in their lyrics include ‘I Am Hated’ (“But what’s inside of me, you’ll never know“), ‘Duality’ (“Jesus, it never ends, it works its way inside“), ‘Surfacing’ (“Get this, cause you’re never gonna get me“), and ‘Unsainted’ (“I’ll never kill myself to save my soul“).

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In a follow-up comment, disintegration added: “I forgot to put MFKR into it so maybe that had an impact?”

Meanwhile, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has downplayed claims that the band’s long-awaited new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ sounds like their seminal second record ‘Iowa’.

Last year, frontman Corey Taylor said that the record was shaping up to be “‘Iowa’ levels of heavy“, before later adding that “It kind of had a cross between the first album and ‘Iowa’”.