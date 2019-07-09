Slipknot fans are obsessed with finding out who new member ‘Tortilla Man’ is

...and the band are getting involved in the whole thing too

Slipknot have a new member for their upcoming new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, replacing long-time percussionist Chris Fehn.

The new member, dubbed ‘Tortilla Man’ by fans owing to the style of their mask, hasn’t had their identity revealed yet, and fans are getting quite obsessed with trying to work out the identity of the band’s latest recruit.

While there have been no new breakthroughs in finding out the identity of the new member, the band are obviously also getting quite into the hunt for clues.

As a member on the band’s subreddit points out, Tortilla Man played a recent live show with a lovely little message written on one of his drum skins, as you can see below.

Frontman Corey Taylor has said the band’s new stage show is an “attempt to create some Iron Maiden stuff, which is something we’ve been trying to do for a while”.

He’s also recently taken to Twitter to call out Holocaust deniers, calling the movement “a travesty to the memory of the survivors and disrespectful to the people who fought for them”.

Slipknot made their UK return for last month’s Download Festival, at which they showed their reign at the top is far from over.

“That’s what this band has become to people over the years: life-giving,” we wrote in the NME review of the headline set.

“Slipknot broke all the rules, of which there’s barely any in metal, and it’s heartwarming to see that they still mean so much to people two decades on.”