Slipknot fans spot mystery posters at Download Festival 2019

They're returning soon, it seems...

Mysterious Slipknot posters have been spotted by fans at this weekend’s Download Festival. Check out the photo below.

The metal icons appeared at the Donington Park event yesterday (June 15) for a headline performance on the main stage. Ahead of the show, fans clocked an advert that teases something big from the band next year.

Plastered onto festival fencing, the poster features Slipknot’s red logo against a plain black backdrop. At the bottom are the words: “Live.2020”

With Corey Taylor telling yesterday’s crowd that the band will “be coming back very, very soon”, it’s likely Slipknot are planning a full tour of the UK next year.

Whispers of a return to these shores also follow recent discussions of bringing their acclaimed Knotfest event to the UK.

Having returned for their first headline show in three years last week, Corey Taylor and co. are set to continue touring across Europe this month. Following further dates in July, the group will then hit the road in North America.

Slipknot’s new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ is scheduled to arrive on August 9. The LP will be the band’s sixth studio effort and follows 2014’s ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’.

Reviewing Slipknot’s Download Festival gig, NME said: “The message tonight is clear. Anyone who has ever thought this band was a joke, a novelty or not metal enough: hear them fucking roar. They literally cannot and will not be destroyed.”