Slipknot’s “killer” new album is nearly finished

Slipknot have “finished” work on their “killer” seventh studio album, according to frontman Corey Taylor.

During an interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Taylor revealed that the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ was currently at the mixing stage and should be released in around “three months from now” (via Kerrang!).

“The record is actually in the process of being mixed right now,” the singer explained. “Everything is finished, so it’s just being mixed right now, which is rad news. So it’s probably gonna take… I think it’s probably gonna be another three months [before it comes out].

Advertisement

“The artwork’s done. We just came up with the title. I’m not gonna tell you it right now. But we’re really stoked. So hopefully three months from now – well, less than that – we’ll get the single out, and then three months from now we’ll get the album out.”

In terms of sound and style, Taylor told SiriusXM that the forthcoming record was “like a heavier version” of their 2004 full-length ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’. “It’s really killer, man,” he added.

“It’s darker than ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, but there’s a ton of melody. I’ve been telling everybody that it’s like a heavier version of ‘Vol. 3’. It’s got so many textures and layers.”

Taylor continued: “The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there’s a lot of great melodies and hooks. I’m really, really excited for people to hear it.”

The update comes after the frontman confirmed last month that Slipknot’s next studio effort would arrive in 2022. “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition,” Taylor tweeted on January 8, adding that a new Slipknot album was part of those plans.

Advertisement

Back in December, the singer said the LP was “really good” and that he was “really, really stoked on it”. “I actually like this one more than I like ‘We Are Not Your Kind’,” Taylor explained, “and I loved ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot have announced North American dates for their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow – you can find all the details here.