Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Cherry Bombs’ Alicia Dove have shared some photos from their recent wedding

They've finally tied the (Slip)knot

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Cherry Bombs’ Alicia Dove have shared a series of photos from their recent wedding – you can see the pictures below.

According to their posts on social media, the couple were married on October 6. News of their marriage was secret until October 15 when Kyle Sanders from Hellyeah posted news about the marriage on Facebook. Great big love to Corey and Alicia for sealing the deal! Great times and grateful for being a part of your celebration of marriage. Plenty of good times to come.”

Back in April, Dove revealed news about the proposal on social media in April. “As I put the salsa back in the fridge I shut the door and he was standing there with a ring,” she said, of the proposal that happened “after breakfast at home.”

She added: “[He] got down on one knee, and I immediately started crying on the floor with him. In our kitchen. In our sweats, nothing fancy. It was fucking perfect.” You can see the images from the wedding below.

Earlier this week, Slipknot shared an alternative cover design for their album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ to mark its fifth anniversary.

The masked metal band’s fifth record was released on October 20, 2014 and contains the singles ‘The Negative One’, ‘Killpop’, and ‘Skeptic’. It marked their first full length LP since 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone‘.

Taking to Instagram (October 21), the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan marked the collection’s half-decade milestone by offering an insight into creating its artwork.

“Today marks the fifth anniversary of ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’,” he wrote alongside a monochrome spin on the design. “This cover was a strong contender for the final album artwork, and represents where my head was at during the making of this album.”