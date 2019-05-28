Slipknot give reason behind new album title, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

The band's new album arrives in August.

Slipknot have revealed the reason behind the title to their new album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

A few weeks ago (May 16), Slipknot announced details of their upcoming sixth record. Revealing the album’s tracklist, artwork and release date (August 9), the news was accompanied by new single and video ‘Unsainted’.

Now explaining the meaning behind the new album’s title, the band’s frontman Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan have revealed that it has everything to do with the “We are not your kind” chant contained within standalone single, ‘All Out Life’.

“I didn’t think it would be anything more than a great chant at a concert,” Taylor told Kerrang! “It was one of the things in my head that I could hear 50,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs, pumping fists. It wasn’t so much that I thought it was benign or anything – it was definitely something that I thought, ‘This could be something really cool’ – but it took on a life of its own, and that’s when I really started thinking about the phrase; about how it could be perceived.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Once Corey dropped the lyrics and we heard that line in ‘All Out Life’, it was like, ‘Nothing will top this,’” added Crahan, explaining how it became the obvious choice for Slipknot’s new album title. “It pretty much engulfs what the whole thing is about, and it’s the best representation of everything that we need. Trying to find anything else would really be contrived, you know what I’m saying? It engulfs everything we are.”

The tracklist for ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is:

1. ‘Insert Coin’

2. ‘Unsainted’

3. ‘Birth Of The Cruel’

4. ‘Death Because Of Death’

5. ‘Nero Forte’

6. ‘Critical Darling’

7. ‘Liar’s Funeral’

8. ‘Red Flag’

9. ‘What’s Next’

10. ‘Spiders’

11. ‘Orphan’

12. ‘My Pain’

13. ‘Not Long For This World’

14. ‘Solway Firth’