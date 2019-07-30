Slipknot halt gig after wild moshpit grows too dangerous – watch

A wild mosh-pit and flaming t-shirts

Dramatic scenes at a Slipknot show this weekend saw frontman Corey Taylor forced to halt their performance in order to calm the crowd down. Check out footage below.

The masked metal icons were performing in San Bernardino, California on the second night of their Knotfest Roadshow on Saturday July 27, when things appeared to get a little too rowdy.

Fans on Reddit note how things got too intense when the moshpit saw some people collapse and get trampled.

“During the huge push on the first song a dude went down near me and was passed out face down on the ground,” wrote one fan. “Every time I pushed as hard as I could to get some room it instantly filled back up with people I was getting pushed on top of him too. I was seriously worried this dude was going to die down there.

“For probably a minute or so, he was going limp then waking up and going limp etc. the whole time he’s just in a daze saying ‘help me please, help me please.’ Once we got him up he kept going back out of consciousness and almost falling back down, hauling that dude from basically row four from the rail all the way to the back was tough but we saved that dude.”

Before performing the song ‘Get This’, Taylor told the crowd: “I’m not starting this song until you motherfuckers back up! We are all here together so back the fuck up.

“No one is fucking getting hurt on my fucking watch! Do you understand me?”

Earlier that day, the performance from support band Volbeat saw fans set fire to their t-shirts and wave their above their heads as they danced around a blaze – before flames were extinguished by security.

With the band’s sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ expected to drop next week, Slipknot fans continue in their attempt to figure out the identity of their mystery new member ‘Tortilla Face’ – with the latest clue coming in the form of his autograph.

Meanwhile, frontman Corey Taylor recently opened up about whether or not he believed that the band would be able to continue without him.

“I mean, it’s crossed my mind as the years have gone on,” he told Metal Hammer. “It’s gotten harder to do this. You think about when the end is. No one thought we’d be doing it 20 years later.

“If I just couldn’t do it anymore, I’d just stop, but that doesn’t mean that the band would stop. If I can’t do it then someone might be able to take my place.”

He continued: “I’ve thought about it before: If the right person came around and the guys were into it then I’ll just head off. We can’t shortchange anyone.”