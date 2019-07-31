Slipknot have “18 tracks” which failed to make the cut on ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

Release it please.

Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed that the metal icons have 18 tracks which failed to make the cut on ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ – their anticipated new album.

With only a week to go until the record arrives, Crahan told Kerrang how the album making process proved to be one of their most creative efforts to date.

“Did we know that this was going to be the album? No. No-one knows. There’s another 15 songs that didn’t make the cut – there’s at least seven or eight songs that are recorded, with vocals, that did not make this album,” said Crahan.

“There’s so much material, but all that material whittled this down to its anomaly, and to its presentation.”

When asked what will happen to the material that didn’t make the cut, Crahan explained: “Usually you take your collection of records, and you make an album. So we have a bunch of records, and we have to basically decide which ones of those records can make up a thought process known as ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.”

This comes after Taylor explained the meaning behind the new album’s title, which is inspired by global divisiveness.

“‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is me kind of putting my foot down as far as the divisiveness, not only just the culture right now, but the world at large,” Corey said.

“Everyone is so at odds with each other. Everyone is so quick to look at each other as an enemy without trying to find common ground. For our kids, for our fans, that can really be a stressful, daunting, dangerous time.”

Taylor added: “It’s very dangerous for people to be different these days. I will not have it. I grew up different. I know the pain of having to deal with being treated differently, and for me, it’s one of those rare cases where I actually use my position in life to make a stand and say, ‘Guess what? It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what you look like, what colour your skin is, who you love, what you believe — we are a family because of this love for music that we have.”

This weekend also saw the band make headlines when they were forced to halt a show after an extremely violent moshpit erupted.