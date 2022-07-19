Slipknot hint at new music in cryptic video

Slipknot have shared a cryptic video hinting that new material could drop very soon.

The band took to Twitter this evening (July 19) to share career spanning footage along with the caption “The beginning of The End” and a link which goes through to a black screen and various time zones.

The video ends with the image of a mysterious bloody masked face peering through a partially opened doorway and a snippet of what sounds like a new song.

Advertisement

Although the band have not given any further details, an official Reddit channel for Slipkot fans, uploaded images and claimed that a new album ‘The End For Now’ could be on the way and the first single from the record – ‘The Dying Song’ is set to drop today (July 19).

It comes after frontman Corey Taylor recently promised that new music from the band is set to arrive “very fucking soon”.

Taylor confirmed in March that the masked metal titans had completed work on their “killer” new record, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

After saying that the album could arrive in “maybe summertime”, Taylor told fans at a recent Knotfest Roadshow gig in Ohio that the music would be arriving “very fucking soon”.

He said: “Now, we don’t have an exact date on it, but I’m here to tell you, you’re not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long. Goddammit, I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson gave further insight into what fans could expect from the band’s next full-length effort, explaining that his “sound selection was a little more off-planet than normal” following an extensive period of touring.

Meanwhile, Taylor also recently launched the Taylor Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to help service members and first responders affected by PTSD.