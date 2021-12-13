Slipknot, In Flames and Ghostmane announced for inaugural Knotfest Germany 2022

Slipknot, In Flames and Ghostmane are the first acts confirmed for Knotfest Germany.

The inaugural German stop of Slipknot’s travelling festival will see 10 acts in total perform at the Oberhausen Arena on July 30, 2022. Knotfest Germany, which is described as “an aggregate of the most engaging artists in the genre”, will announce the remaining acts at a later date.

Last month, Knotfest headed to Los Angeles for a show featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and others. In 2022 the travelling festival will visit Finland, Chile and Brazil and in 2023 it will finally reach Japan after several postponements.

In other Slipknot news, frontman Corey Taylor is set to star in new horror film Rucker. The film is about titular serial killer Rucker who attempts to create a gory masterpiece while driving a big rig truck. Taylor plays the part of the killer’s trucking friend.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently admitted that he wasn’t a fan of the mask he wore during the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour.

Speaking during a Q+A at Texas Frightmare Weekend, he explained that he spent three months designing his latest mask, which he debuted for the first time in early September.

“‘Cause the last one was – it was cool but it wasn’t exactly what I wanted to do,” Taylor said.

“So this time around, I started early. I actually started designing this before the end of the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ cycle, just to make sure that I was ahead of the game and making sure I could dial in all the details and whatnot.”