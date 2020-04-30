Slipknot’s Jim Root is planning his own solo project

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has said that he’s started to develop his own solo project.

Root, who joined the band back in 1999, spoke about his solo ambitions in a new interview that’s been conducted during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Speaking to Loudwire, Root said that he’s been making use of the “little bit of extra time” provided by the lockdown by writing his own music.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about doing a solo project. I think now I have a little bit of extra time to dedicate to that, so I’ve been writing some stuff that maybe wouldn’t slide into the Slipknot world,” Root explained. “I would like to [start a solo project] just because I need to stay busy. You know, I didn’t start a family, I never got married, I didn’t do any of that stuff. I know Corey wants to do a solo project that’s outside of Stone Sour; he’s mentioned that.”

Root joked that he’s going to “overthink [his solo project] until I’m insane and it may never ever come out”.

“What direction do I go? Do I even think about a direction? Do I just let it naturally come out? Do I use things that I’ve written intended for Slipknot that maybe Slipknot didn’t gravitate towards?

“Obviously, Slipknot is my priority and it’s what I’m always gonna have as a priority,” he added. “With all the arrangements I’ve written for the last couple of Slipknot records, I don’t know that I need another outlet, but I’m going to try. Set a goal, maybe see if I can achieve it.”

Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor announced a special auction of 13 guitars in support of COVID-19 relief.