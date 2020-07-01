Slipknot‘s former drummer Joey Jordison has marked the recent 21st anniversary of the release of the band’s self-titled debut album with a touching Instagram post.

Jordison, who played drums in Slipknot between 1995 and 2013, reflected on Slipknot’s first major album success in 1999 in a post he shared yesterday (June 30).

“It’s almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats,” he wrote. “That album was [and] will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life.

“There’s nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us [and] the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues [and] stadiums worldwide.”

Jordison said that the band “didn’t expect it, but [the ‘Slipknot’ album] absolutely exploded!”

“We were so determined, hungry, and ready to take on the world and we did,” he added. “We feared no one, and it showed when we took the stage. It was just ‘that’ time. Total mystery it was.”

Praising the team who were around Slipknot at the time, Jordison then thanked “the fans: you guys made this happen for all of us, and I dedicate this anniversary to YOU!!! Metal Forever.

“Thank you eternally!”

