Slipknot are launching their own whiskey, No. 9 Iowa

A collaboration with fellow Iowans Cedar Ridge Distillery

Slipknot have announced the launch of their very own whiskey in the form of ‘No. 9 Iowa’, a collaboration with Cedar Ridge Reserve.

“Slipknot and Cedar Ridge Distillery — two groups of people born and raised in Iowa, and committed to quality and hard work,” said Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan of the launch. “We collaborated on No. 9 Whiskey, which in addition to Iowa corn, gets some extra spice from its rye content. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Live life, and always be safe.”

The drink will be available in “all 50 US states” when it’s launched on August 10, the day after the band’s much-anticipated new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

It will also be sold at the band’s upcoming North American tour, the ‘Knotfest Roadshow’. A 90-proof No. 9 Iowa Whiskey, will cost $39.99, while a 99-proof No. 9 Reserve Iowa Whiskey will also be sold for $69.99.

Meanwhile, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has downplayed claims that ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ sounds like their seminal second record ‘Iowa’.

Last year, frontman Corey Taylor said that the record was shaping up to be “‘Iowa’ levels of heavy“, before later adding that “It kind of had a cross between the first album and ‘Iowa’”.

However, ahead of their blistering UK comeback at Download Festival this weekend, Root denied that their was much similarity between their upcoming sixth album and the 2001 classic.