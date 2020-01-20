Slipknot will operate a pop-up shop in London this coming weekend where they’ll be selling and signing bottles of their own brand of ‘Iowa Whiskey’.

The band are currently touring in the UK in support of their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was released back in August.

Slipknot will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 25), and the band have announced that an ‘Iowa Whiskey’ pop-up shop will operate all weekend to celebrate the tour reaching the capital.

.@SlipknotWhiskey Pop-Up Store will take place next weekend in London. Limited stock of the whiskey will be at the pop-up, available until sold out. SAT 25 JAN // 12-6pm

*Members of Slipknot will be present 12-3pm to sign bottles of No. 9 Whiskey. SUN 26 JAN // 12-5pm pic.twitter.com/dOWVHE06Nh — Slipknot (@slipknot) January 20, 2020

The pop-up will be located at The Provender Building in Camden Market, and will be open from 12pm-6pm on Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sunday (January 26).

Slipknot bandmembers will be present on the Saturday between 12pm and 3pm to sign bottles of the band’s endorsed ‘No. 9’ whisky. Limited stock of the drink will be available to buy at the pop-up, while the store will also stock exclusive band merchandise and 12 x 12 print vinyl bundles.

You can see the remaining UK tour dates of Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour below.

January

20 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

25 – The O2 Arena, London

Last week, Slipknot bandmember Sid Wilson was spotted enjoying a pre-gig cup of tea in a Manchester pub ahead of the band’s show in the city.