News Music News

Slipknot will be signing bottles of their own whisky at a London pop-up this weekend

They'll also encourage you to drink responsibly

Sam Moore
Slipknot
Slipknot (Picture: Getty)

Slipknot will operate a pop-up shop in London this coming weekend where they’ll be selling and signing bottles of their own brand of ‘Iowa Whiskey’.

The band are currently touring in the UK in support of their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was released back in August.

Slipknot will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 25), and the band have announced that an ‘Iowa Whiskey’ pop-up shop will operate all weekend to celebrate the tour reaching the capital.

Advertisement

The pop-up will be located at The Provender Building in Camden Market, and will be open from 12pm-6pm on Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sunday (January 26).

Slipknot bandmembers will be present on the Saturday between 12pm and 3pm to sign bottles of the band’s endorsed ‘No. 9’ whisky. Limited stock of the drink will be available to buy at the pop-up, while the store will also stock exclusive band merchandise and 12 x 12 print vinyl bundles.

You can see the remaining UK tour dates of Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour below.

January
20 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
24 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
25 – The O2 Arena, London

Advertisement

Last week, Slipknot bandmember Sid Wilson was spotted enjoying a pre-gig cup of tea in a Manchester pub ahead of the band’s show in the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.