Slipknot’s new guy Tortilla Man is “killing it”, reckons Corey Taylor

Taylor reveals the secret to being a successful Slipknot member

Slipknot‘s newest member Tortilla Man is “killing it”, according to singer Corey Taylor.

Tortilla Man joined the band three months ago, when he was first featured in the video for comeback single ‘Unsainted’.

Since then, the percussionist has become a cult hero among Slipknot fans who have been trying to figure out any clues as to his real identity.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Taylor said Tortilla Man had won the respect of bands and fans. “He’s doing great and is a great dude. He’s killing it, man.”

Asked how anyone becomes an official member of Slipknot, Taylor said: “First of all, you’ve got to wear the tortilla on your face. And the audience has to figure out who you are. With Tortilla Man, it’s kinda cool. It’s brought this whole new energy to everybody as well, so it’s a lot of fun to watch him as well.”

Taylor’s comments come as Slipknot prepare to release new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ on Friday (August 9). It’s the band’s sixth album and their first since ‘5: The Gray Chapter’ was released in 2014.

NME has given ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ a five-star review, lauding it for its “inventive extreme metal.” New song ‘Birth Of The Cruel’ from the album was unveiled yesterday.

Tortilla Man replaced Chris Fehn, who is suing the band for a share of profits after he left following ‘5: The Gray Chapter’. The new percussionist has joined the fun surrounding his identity, with the message “Who the fuck is this guy?” written on his drum skin at gigs.

He has also signed his name as “NG” for fans. Some fans have speculated this could be his real initials, while others believe it simply stands for “New Guy”.

Having headlined Download Festival in June, Slipknot currently have no further UK or Ireland shows lined up to promote ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.