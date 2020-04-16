Slipknot’s No. 9 Reserve Whiskey to go back on sale this week

Slipknot have announced that their Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve will go back on sale online this week.

The spirit, which was recently crowned the Best Celebrity Whiskey 2019 by Forbes, will be made available for US fans from tomorrow (April 17), with pre-orders being available from RoselleParkWines.com.

The drop was first announced last year after the band joined forces with Cedar Ridge Distillery, who are based in the band’s native Iowa.

They also took the beverage on the road for UK fans earlier this year, with bandmembers signing it at London’s Camden Market ahead of their sold-out shows at The O2 Arena.

#SlipknotWhiskey No. 9 Reserve is back for the first time this year starting April 17. Pre-order your bottle now: https://t.co/LsJh67XJEW pic.twitter.com/6kZyO1q8CW — Slipknot Whiskey (@SlipknotWhiskey) April 15, 2020

“A lot of what we do is about the challenge. With laws around booze in America and laws around booze over here, they’re two different worlds. The challenge is to get our booze made in Iowa from our corn and get it over here. That’s what this is about. No cultures should be separated from each other. We like to bring anything and everything that we are to our people,” they told NME of the whiskey.

Last week, Slipknot shared a full stream of their Download Festival headline set from 2019 online.

It’s the latest upload from the band’s Knotfest website, which in recent days has shared sets from Lamb Of God and Megadeth.

Slipknot recently also shared footage of their intimate gig at London’s legendary Maida Vale Studios for the BBC, with the six-song set broadcasting on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show.

A new documentary about Slipknot, Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life, aired on BBC Four last month, featuring new interviews and live footage from the Maida Vale gig.

The band’s vocalist Corey Taylor has also announced that he’s working on a new side-project with his wife Alicia.