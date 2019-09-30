"We hope to see you all very soon"

After Metallica were forced to postpone their forthcoming tour indefinitely as the band’s James Hetfield enters rehab, Slipknot have offered a statement about the cancellation of their planned upcoming tour.

The two metal heavyweights were set to embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand this Autumn, which will no longer go ahead as scheduled.

“To our Australian and New Zealand fans and family,” the band said. “We only recently heard the news about the tour being postponed, and we are working as quickly as possible to determine next steps. We will let everyone know as soon as we are able.

“Of course, our thoughts are with James and Metallica. We wish them nothing but the best. We hope to see you all very soon.”

Hetfield’s entry into rehab and Metallica’s postponement of tour dates was first announced over the weekend.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again,” the band said.

“We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who travel great distances to experience our shows.”

The tour was due to start October 17 in Perth, Australia and conclude November 2 in Auckland, New Zealand.

At present, Metallica’s benefit concert on March 28, 2020 in San Francisco is still expected to take place, as is their South American tour in April 2020.