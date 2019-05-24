"The proof is in the pudding"

Slipknot have opened up about their mysterious new band member amid growing speculation about who their new, ninth band member might be.

With the new member being brought in to replace percussionist Chris Fehn, who left the metal outfit back in March, speculation has grown about who the newest member of the band could be.

However, in a new interview with Kerrang, the band are keeping details of their newest member under wraps, shutting down questions about who it might be. Shawn Crahan aka Clown said: “The position you may or may not be talking about is nobody’s fucking business.”

He emphasised that the fans will be the judge of their newest member when touring live, saying: “The proof is in the pudding.”

Earlier this month, Slipknot debuted material from their upcoming sixth album on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Iowa metal legends, who also announced the title of their new record to be ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ earlier this month, performed brand new single ‘Unsainted’ as well as a last year’s’ ‘All Out Life’ live for the first time.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Yesterday (May 24), Crahan thanked fans for their support after he announced the death of his daughter. The percussionist confirmed last weekend that his youngest daughter Gabrielle had passed away at the age of 22.

While fans quickly rallied around the co-founder of the heavy metal giants, Crahan has now thanked them for their support in an emotional post on Slipknot’s social media pages.

“Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving,” wrote Crahan.

“While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.”

Crahan is yet to officially confirm the cause of his daughter’s death, but an obituary touched upon her struggles with drug addiction. According to an Instagram post, she had celebrated five months of sobriety only days before her death.