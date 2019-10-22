Here’s Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’ covered in the style of Linkin Park

Not bad.

A cover of Slipknot‘s classic ‘Psychosocial’ performed in the style of Linkin Park has gone viral. Check it out below.

Recorded by Ten Second Songs, an internet-famous YouTube star renowned for covering staple tracks in the style of multiple genres and artists, the new rendition takes the masked metallers’ 2008 song and re-imagines it through the prism of Linkin Park’s trademark blend of hard-edged pop melody and rap.

This comes after the same user also shared a cover of the song in the style of Hanson, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X and more. Elsewhere, you can also check out ‘Psychosocial’ being played on a tiny drum kit inside a fridge if you want to.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are set to release 11 unheard outtake songs from ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the not too distant future.

“We have a whole other album that four of us wrote when we did ‘All Hope Is Gone’,” said the band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan, with frontman Corey Taylor adding: “We had basically two different studios going on. One group of guys was recording what ended up becoming ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and then the bulk of the band was making ‘All Hope Is Gone’.”

After scoring their first Number One album in 18 years with their acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, the masked metallers are set to embark on some of the biggest headline tour dates of their career in 2020.