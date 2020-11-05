Turns out that Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’ is perfect for soothing a crying baby

In one of 2020’s least likely discoveries, it appears that the thunderous sound of Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’ is perfect for sending a crying baby to sleep.

The surprise revelation comes courtesy of Reddit user Minh1905, who shared a brilliant video of the moment his crying infant is instantly soothed by the opening guitar riffs of the track, taken from 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’.

Sharing the video on Twitter, user Klara_sjo wrote: “”Baby won’t stop crying? Try Slipknot.”

But it seems that Slipknot aren’t just the only band to send babies to sleep, with one user claiming that Metallica and Nirvana are also pretty effective.

Another simply said: “Rock and roll cures everything.”

The video comes as Slipknot continue to tease their live return after the coronavirus pandemic. Despite having to cancel their summer 2020 tour dates, including the Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus, the metal legends still have instalments planned next year for Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

In a 15-second video posted by the band earlier this week, fans are instructed follow the @KnotfestChile @KnotfestCo and @KnotfestBrasil Instagram handles for further updates.

The clip shows a brief montage of live shows soundtracked by the band’s music.

Last month, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor also revealed that the band are beginning to plot their next album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘.