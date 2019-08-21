Slipknot to release 11 ‘psychedelic’ unheard songs from ‘All Hope Is Gone’ soon

"People will even understand more what we’re doing on this album and what first led to it."

Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed that the band are planning to release 11 unheard outtake songs from their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the next couple of years.

The masked metallers, who last week scored their first Number One album in 18 years with the acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, have spoken of their frustration while recording fourth album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ back in 2008.

As a result, members Jim Root, Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson were placed in a separate studio where they recorded more “experimental, psychedelic” tunes. While they didn’t make the album, Clown has said that the experience ties in well with the more adventurous sound of ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ – and that now might be the right time for those songs to see the light of day.

“We have a whole other album that four of us wrote when we did ‘All Hope Is Gone’,” Clown told Loudwire. “We have 11 songs that we’re gonna release sometime in this album cycle. But it’s never been about just getting it out. It needs to be out when it’s right and by coming out during this album cycle people will even understand more what we’re doing on this album and what first led to it.”

This comes after Clown spoke out to condemn politicians who choose to blame violence and mass shootings on popular culture.

“You know, I don’t pay that any mind because art can’t be touched,” said Crahan. “Freedom of speech, you know? Basically, Slipknot’s my religion, if you want to go that far. You can’t touch this. You can’t fundamentally come into this, because this is my life, this is my spirituality, this is my religion that I worship.”

He continued: “A lot of times, when they divert the plan, the strategy, to things like music, it’s just because they don’t know what the hell they’re doing. They created all these laws, and now they can’t overturn them or even adjust them. They can’t find a happy medium. They can’t compromise. And so, when it’s like that, they’re always going to blame some fraction. And I’m the fraction.”