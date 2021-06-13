Slipknot reschedule their 2021 European festival dates

Slipknot have announced that their 2021 festival dates this summer in Russia, Ukraine and Europe have been rescheduled to 2022.

Taking to social media on Friday (June 11), the metal icons shared new dates for festival shows in Moscow, Kiev, Bucharest, Plovdiv, Athens and Wacken. They added that “further shows and dates will be announced soon”.

Festival’s affected include Park Live Festival (Russia), Upark Festival (Ukraine), Romexpo (Romania), Hills Of Rock (Bulgaria), Release Festival (Greece), and Wacken Open Air (Germany).

See the full list of new festival dates below:

Slipknot’s rescheduled festival dates are as follows:

JULY 2022

15 – Park Live Festival, Moscow, Russia

17 – Upark Festival, Kiev, Ukraine

20 – Romexpo, Bucharest, Romania

21 – Hills Of Rock, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

23 – Release Festival, Athens, Greece

AUGUST 2022

5 – Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

Earlier this week, the band have also been confirmed to play Rocklahoma 2021, alongside Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit.

Slipknot’s performance at the festival comes shortly before they return to the road for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, which will see them taking in shows across North America.

The 28-date run follows the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, with the nu-metal icons set to be supported by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange on the new run of dates.

Last week, Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan opened up about the progress of the band’s next record, revealing that it could be completed as early as next month.

The latest comments from the masked percussionist come after frontman Corey Taylor previously teased that the band are working on a bunch of “really cool” new material.

Meanwhile, Clown released a new ambient track last week titled ‘Brainwash Love – Feed The Worms Birds’.