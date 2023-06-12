Slipknot return ‘Left Behind’ to setlist at Download 2023 closing set

Slipknot delivered a blistering set at this year’s Download festival, and brought ‘Left Behind’ back to their setlist. Check out the full setlist from the show below, as well as fan-captured footage.

Taking to the stage for the final night of the Donington festival last night (June 11), heavy metal veterans Slipknot brought the festival to a close with an energy-ridden performance.

Despite it being their record-equalling fifth headline set at the festival, the band still managed to prove why they draw such impressive crowds at their shows, and held possibly the biggest ever jump-the-fuck-up moment with their closing track ‘Spit It Out’.

Alongside countless fan-favourites including ‘Duality’, ‘Psychosocial’ and ‘People = Shit’, Corey Taylor and co. also performed tracks from their latest full-length release, ‘The End, So Far’: ‘Yen’ and ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’.

One of the main highlights from the 18-song set, however, was the return of founding member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, who took to the stage for the first time after announcing that he would be sitting out of live shows to support his wife through mental health issues.

The show also saw all nine members take to the stage — including Craig’s currently unnamed replacement — and return ‘Left Behind’ to the setlist. Performed midway through the set, the song is taken from the band’s hit 2001 album ‘Iowa’, and was performed for the first time since their last tour in 2022.

Check out fan-captured footage of the set below, as well as the full setlist from the night.

Download: Day 4 – slipknot pic.twitter.com/yb6nGe89f9 — ANVIL RECORDS (@anvilrecordsltd) June 11, 2023

Slipknot’s setlist was:

1. ‘The Blister Exists’

2. ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’

3. ‘Liberate’

4. ‘Yen’

5. ‘Psychosocial’

6. ‘The Devil in I’

7. ‘The Heretic Anthem’

8. ‘Eyeless’

9. ‘Left Behind’ (tour debut)

10. ‘Wait and Bleed’

11. ‘Unsainted’

12. ‘Snuff’

13. ‘Purity’

14. ‘People = Shit’

15. ‘Surfacing’

16. ‘Duality’

17. ‘Custer’

18. ‘Spit It Out’

Other headliners for this year’s Download festival included Bring Me The Horizon, who performed on the Friday (June 9), and were joined by both Nova Twins and Amy Lee of Evanescence.

They also used the slot to introduce their forthcoming album, ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, and announce an upcoming UK/Ireland tour which will kick off in January 2024 and feature stops in Sheffield, London, Manchester and more.

Another headline act for Download 2023 was thrash metal pioneers Metallica, who delivered two completely different sets for their performances on Thursday (June 8) and Saturday (June 10). Promising to not repeat any songs on either setlist, the four-piece performed hits including ‘Master Of Puppets’, ‘Seek And Destroy’ and ‘Leper Messiah’ at their first slot, while classics such as ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘One’ and ‘For Whom The Bells Toll’ arrived at the second.

The band also made headlines for their performances after it was revealed that the members would be donating £40,000 to Help The Homeless — a charity based near the Download Festival site dedicated to providing support for those without residence.

In other Slipknot news, last week the members surprise released a new EP, ‘Adderall’ and shared some new videos – one for ‘Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)’ and one for ‘Death March’, directed by Clown.