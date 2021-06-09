Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit announced for Rocklahoma 2021

The likes of Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit have all been announced to play Rocklahoma 2021.

The festival takes place from September 3-5, and will see all three acts topping the bill on a line-up that also includes the likes of Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose and many more.

“Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma,” said Slipknot’s Clown. ​“Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon.”

Slipknot’s performance at the festival comes shortly before they return to the road for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, which will see them taking in shows across North America.

The 28-date run follows the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, with the nu-metal icons set to be supported by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange on the new run of dates.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said of the shows: “With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay [sic] and we’ll see you soon.”

Taylor also recently confirmed that the band are working on “a bunch of really cool” new material.