Slipknot, Rob Zombie and more join Inkcarceration 2021 line-up

The line-up for the 2021 Inkcarceration Music & Tatoo Festival has been revealed with Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Muvayne set to headline.

The three day event will take place from September 10-12 at the Ohio State Reformatory, an old prison that was made famous in the film The Shawshank Redemption.

Other acts appearing at the event include Mastodon, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Beartooth, Fever 333, Asking Alexandria, Motionless in White, All That Remains and more. See the full list of names below.

Tickets for the event are available to buy here.

Speaking about this year’s festival, Slipknot’s Clown said: “After 20+ years on the road, it’s always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon.”

The event’s promoter Danny Wimmer added: “We know firsthand what it’s like to grow a high concept festival from scratch, and the challenge of taking a great event to the next level. It always starts with the music, but you also need to create a great experience. We’ve been so impressed with Inkcarceration, and how quickly it became a must-see show on the festival calendar.”

He added: “Tattoos are such a central part of the rock n’ roll lifestyle — something that fans are always talking about on our own socials — and it’s such a unique location. I’ve toured the Ohio State Reformatory, and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. DWP is excited to have the opportunity to bring Inkcarceration to that next level.”

Mudvayne announced their return yesterday (April 20) following an extended hiatus.

The group will play at Inkcarceration as well as Louder Than Life in Kentucky, Aftershock in California, and Welcome To Rockville in Florida, all organised by Danny Wimmers Presents.

In a statement provided to Metal Hammer, Wimmers said Mudvayne were one of the most requested acts by fans and they have “been working for years to make this happen”.

“We sat down for dinner with Mudvayne, their lawyer Eric German, manager Diony Sepulveda and agent Ryan Harlacher – the band hadn’t even been in the same room together for 10 years – and pleaded our case for why the time was right for this to happen,” Wimmers said.