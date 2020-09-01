Slipknot share 2002 live DVD ‘Disasterpieces’ online for first time

Slipknot have shared their 2002 live DVD Disasterpieces online for the first time – watch it below.

The show, filmed at a huge London show at the Dockland Arena, has been shared to celebrate 19 years of the band’s much-loved second album, ‘Iowa’.

The film, which is now available to watch on YouTube in full, is the latest dip the band have made into the archives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Back in June, Slipknot re-shared their classic home video collection Welcome To Our Neighborhood to celebrate the 21st birthday of their self-titled debut album from 1999.

Watch Disasterpieces in full and see the show’s setlist below.

People = Shit

Liberate

Left Behind

Eeyore

Disasterpiece

Purity

Gently

Eyeless

My Plague

New Abortion

The Heretic Anthem

Spit It Out

Wait And Bleed

(sic)

Surfacing

Advertisement

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke of how he believes it is “even more important” to entertain people during the worldwide pandemic.

“It’s about a little bit that you can do for everybody because everybody’s hurt right now and I’m certainly not going to sit here and say that this is putting me behind the eight ball when I know there are people out there who have no jobs and they are at the risk of losing their apartments or houses or everything.”

Taylor is gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘CMFT’, which is set to come out on October 2.