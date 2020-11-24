Slipknot share details of first ever Knotfest Brasil

Slipknot have announced the date and ticket information for their curated music festival, Knotfest, which is heading to Brasil for the first time next year.

Earlier this month the metal legends posted a video teasing South American stops of their festival, with Chile, Colombia, and Brasil all listed.

Now, the band have confirmed they’ll top the bill at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo on December 19, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (November 26) at 10am Brasilia time (1pm GMT) at this link.

Advertisement

Despite having to cancel their summer 2020 tour dates, including the Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea due to the coronavirus crisis earlier this year, the group are continuing to secure plans for their South American installments (details for Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Colombia are yet to be announced).

The festival continues its world takeover in adding Brasil to an already extensive list of worldwide sites including in the US, Japan, Mexico and France.

#KNOTFEST will arrive in São Paulo, Brazil for the first time ever on December 19, 2021 featuring 10 bands across 2 stages. Tickets on sale Thursday, November 26 at 10am Brasilia time here: https://t.co/MpLGZlhjMz Follow @KnotfestBR for more info. pic.twitter.com/HEvHGxnH73 — Slipknot (@slipknot) November 24, 2020

In addition to Slipknot headlining the inaugural Knotfest Brazil, the line-up will also feature nine other bands on two stages for a total of twelve hours of music that will also include the KNOTFEST Museum, Food Park, and Merchandise Store, as well as an amusement area for fans to enjoy on the day.

Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan decribed the festival to Rolling Stone as “a dark carnival experience”.

Advertisement

“It’s not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It’s all about having fun,” he said. “A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I’m talking about smells, sights, hearing, your bodvy, everything will be overloaded with stimulation.”

The first Knotfest UK was scheduled to take place at Milton Keynes’ National Bowl in August before the coronavirus crisis forced its cancellation.

In other news, frontman Corey Taylor has landed a role in a new horror film. The film is centred on the exploits of a big rig trucker-turned-serial-killer named Rucker.