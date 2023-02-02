Slipknot share surprise new standalone track, ‘Bone Church’

Slipknot have surprised fans with the unexpected release of a standalone single – check out ‘Bone Church’ below.

The track landed today (February 2) complete with a video directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan titled ‘Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)’. The video refreshes footage from the band’s previous ‘Yen’ music video.

Speaking about the new track, Clown said: “On the road, we have a “jam room” set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas.

“‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans – a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

You can listen to the track here:

Recently, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared an update on the future of his solo project, revealing that his forthcoming second album “sounds better” than previous releases.

The vocalist discussed the project – a follow up to 2020 debut ‘CMFT’ – in a video shared to social media last month (January 22). Taylor said the album contains “elements of” ‘CMFT’, Slipknot and Stone Sour, and admitted he’s “really, really excited” by the material. He continued: “Everything’s bigger this time. Everything sounds better. Everything’s running better… Instead of where I came from, this is where I’m going”.

Taylor revealed that the record will embrace “all the stuff that I’ve always wanted to do”, before issuing a final tease for the as-yet untitled project. “Nobody is ready for what they’re about to hear,” he said. “I’m serious as a heart attack”.

Last September, Taylor teased his sophomore solo effort in an interview with SiriusXM, saying it will have “a darker edge to it” than ‘CMFT’. “There’s still great rock and roll on it”, he said. “There’s some heavier stuff, but there’s some really great slower stuff. It’s gonna be really rad”.

Slipknot’s last album, ‘The End, So Far’, arrived in September of last year, and received a four-star review from NME. Last month, member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan revealed that the band’s follow up to ‘The End, So Far – the once-lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ – could be released sometime this year.

Slipknot are set to headline Download Festival this summer, alongside Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. The festival will be taking place at Donington Park from June 8-11.