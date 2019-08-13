Watch Slipknot play ‘Solway Firth’ live for the first time

"Here's an unexplainable one..."

Last night saw Slipknot play their huge recent single ‘Solway Firth’ live for the first time. Check out footage below.

The closing track from their acclaimed new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, ‘Solway Firth’ received its live debut while the band were performing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park in Illinois – making for a ferocious addition to their setlist between ‘Before I Forget’ and ‘The Heretic Anthem’.

This comes as Slipknot fans await dates and details of their 2020 European tour, having confirmed that they’ll be calling at Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham and London in the UK. They’ve also teased that “intimate” shows could be on the horizon.

Slipknot’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre setlist was;

People = Shit

(sic)

Get This

Unsainted

Before I Forget

Solway Firth (Live Debut)

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

The Devil in I

Prosthetics

Vermilion

Custer

Sulfur

All Out Life

Duality

Encore:

Spit It Out

Surfacing

Meanwhile, Slipknot are this week set to score their first Number One album in 18 years. Released last week (August 9), the metal band’s sixth studio album is “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy,” according to NME writer Jordan Bassett.

The album is currently 13,000 chart sales ahead of Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ in the UK Official Albums Chart. While Sheeran’s feature-heavy fourth album has the edge as far as streaming goes, the masked metallers have sold the most physical copies and digital downloads across the weekend.

If things continue the way they are for the band, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ will become their fifth consecutive Top 5 album. Slipknot’s breakthrough album ‘Iowa’ is their only UK Number One to date, landing on top of the charts in September 2001.