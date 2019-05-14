Slipknot tease new masks and big announcement coming this week

The band have already confirmed an as-yet-untitled new album will arrive in August

Slipknot have teased the arrival of new masks as well as a major announcement.

The band have already confirmed a new album will be released on August 9, although further details of the record have yet to be confirmed.

Now, a new video has appeared on the group’s social media pages featuring images of the members in what look like revamped takes on their stage masks. “We are not your kind,” the post was captioned.

Their official website now also features a clock that counts up from 001 to 516, leading fans to speculate that an announcement is coming on Thursday (May 16).

Slipknot are scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this week (May 17), adding to the belief that something will be revealed in the next few days.

Meanwhile, frontman Corey Taylor underwent double knee surgery last week (May 10).

He shared a photo from his hospital room with fans before having the procedure, and updated them later in a video in which he said the doctor had given him the all-clear. “I will be back on stage in no time,” he said, thanking fans for their “well wishes”.

Recently, a mash-up of Slipknot’s ‘Before I Forget’ and The B-52s’ ‘Love Shack’ was uploaded to YouTube.

Titled ‘Slipshack’, YouTube Bill McClintock’s mash-up features Taylor singing over the synth and bongo-heavy backdrop. It also finds a Zakk Wylde solo from Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘I Don’t Wanna Stop’ thrown into the mix.

So far the band have only released one track from their upcoming sixth studio album. ‘All Out Life’ was released last year.