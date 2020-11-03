Slipknot tease South American Knotfest dates for 2021

Slipknot have released a teaser for the 2021 South American stops of its curated music festival, Knotfest.

Despite having to cancel their summer 2020 tour dates, including the Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus, the metal legends still have instalments planned next year for Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

In a 15-second video posted by the band today (November 3), fans are instructed follow the @KnotfestChile @KnotfestCo and @KnotfestBrasil Instagram handles for further updates. The clip shows a brief montage of live shows soundtracked by the band’s music.

The inaugural Knotfest happened in 2012 and has since expanded around the globe. Events have been held in the US, Japan, Mexico and Colombia. In 2019, Knotfest debuted a collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest, for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

The first Knotfest UK was scheduled to take place at Milton Keynes’ National Bowl in August before the coronavirus crisis forced its cancellation.

In other news, the group have started selling their official masks from the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ era.

The band’s sixth album came out last year. Fans can buy masks worn by each Slipknot member including a “new guy” version – worn by Tortilla Man – a reference to the accidental unmasking of the new member with the unveiling of the band’s neck gaiter range earlier this year.

NME‘s Jordan Bassett reviewed Slipknot’s latest album last year. “The ‘Knot’s sixth album is an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy,” he wrote.

“20 years on from their debut proper – and from that chilling photo of them in the playground – Slipknot have somehow remained true to their core as everything around them (and even their line-up) has changed.”