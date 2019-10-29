Slipknot tease they’re “trying something new” with upcoming video: “Welcome to ‘Nero Forte’ – the dark force”

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan posted a clip from the set today

Slipknot are “trying something new” while shooting the official video for their single ‘Nero Forte’, the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed. Check out the post below.

The song features on the masked metal icons’ sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, which arrived back in August. It follows on from the previously released cuts ‘Unsainted‘ and ‘Solway Firth‘.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip posted to Slipknot’s official Twitter account earlier today (October 29), Clown told fans that the group are currently on set filming visuals for ‘Nero Forte’.

“We’re getting ready for our video ‘Nero Forte’. We’ve grabbed an MGM spot where they have a sound stage,” he explained. “Usually in Slipknot, things get crazy quickly and we start losing time because of space.

“We’ve brought the space in a lot tighter and I think this is going to work. Now we can paint, everyone that’s involved can paint – everyone can put their two cents in and really get in here and make something special.”

He added: “To all the Slipknot fans, this is going to be an amazing time. Thanks for being here. We’re trying something new. Welcome to ‘Nero Forte’ – the dark force.”

Elsewhere in the red-filtered footage, Clown said that he will be editing the footage together over a three-day period once filming has wrapped. It’s not yet known when the video will be released.

Meanwhile, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared a number of photographs from his recent wedding to Cherry Bombs’ Alicia Dove. According to the pair’s social media posts, they tied the knot on October 6.

After securing their first Number One record in 18 years with ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, Slipknot are set to embark on some of the biggest headline tour dates of their career in 2020.